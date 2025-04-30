Papa Roach to ignite Rogers Place Nov. 29

Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach are slated to electrify Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on November 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. Joined by The Used and Sleep Theory, the night will be a showcase of rock’s diverse and powerful subgenres. Having burst onto the music scene with their breakout album “Infest,” Papa Roach quickly carved out a space in the alternative and nu-metal arena, thanks to hits like “Last Resort” and “Between Angels and Insects.” Frontman Jacoby Shaddix’s passionate performance style and the band’s razor-sharp instrumentation make each live show a visceral experience, sure to leave fans breathless and clamoring for more.

Secure your spot by visiting the Rogers Place box office or head to ScoreBig online, where you can purchase tickets without worrying about hidden fees. If you’ve been following Papa Roach’s energetic journey through the years—or are just discovering their bold sound—this is a concert not to be missed. The combination of The Used’s melodic yet intense approach and Sleep Theory’s emerging sound adds layers of variety, guaranteeing something for everyone in Edmonton’s rock community.

Over two decades into their career, Papa Roach continue to refine their style, mixing metal riffs and rap elements with a modern rock punch. Their setlists often traverse fan favorites like “Scars” while also diving into newer material that highlights the band’s evolving creativity. This ability to bridge generations of rock fans makes each Papa Roach concert a communal celebration of high-energy music. With The Used fueling the post-hardcore side of the evening and Sleep Theory delivering fresh perspectives, November 29 is shaping up to be a defining moment for rock aficionados in Edmonton.

Shop for Papa Roach tickets at Rogers Place on November 29, 2025

