Papa Roach to take Toronto by storm Dec. 5

Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach are set to tear it up at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, on December 5, 2025, at 7 p.m., joined by The Used and Sleep Theory. This thrilling concert underscores the versatility that has kept Papa Roach at the forefront of rock since their 2000 breakthrough album, “Infest.” With hits like “Last Resort” and “Between Angels and Insects,” they’ve carved out a niche that blends metal, rap, and alternative elements—making each show a relentlessly energetic experience. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix is known for his intense vocals and stage presence, ensuring fans get their fill of the band’s signature sound and riveting performance style.

Tickets for the Toronto gig are on sale now at the Coca-Cola Coliseum box office, and they’re also available through ScoreBig, where you can snag seats without dealing with hidden fees. From longtime aficionados to newer fans drawn by Papa Roach’s ever-evolving discography, there’s no better moment to catch this powerhouse group in action. The Used will bring a post-hardcore edge to the evening, adding another layer of excitement, while Sleep Theory’s rising-star status makes them a band to watch.

Papa Roach’s shows are defined by their boundless energy and crowd engagement, often featuring a setlist that spans classic anthems like “Scars” alongside newer tracks that demonstrate their musical growth. This consistent willingness to experiment while staying true to their roots has endeared them to multiple generations of rock fans. When combined with The Used’s dynamic performance and Sleep Theory’s fresh approach, the result is a concert event guaranteed to light up Toronto’s rock scene. Mark your calendars for December 5 and get ready for a night of headbanging, singalongs, and unforgettable memories.

Shop for Papa Roach tickets at Coca-Cola Coliseum on December 5, 2025

