“Parade” Takes the Stage at CIBC Theatre in August

BOA Auditorium CIBC Theatre (Photo: Kimberlyhobart at the English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Chicago’s CIBC Theatre is set to host the Tony Award-winning musical Parade this August, with performances running from Aug. 5 through Aug. 17, 2025. Theatergoers can look forward to experiencing the poignant story, brought to life by a talented cast performing in one of the Windy City’s historic venues. Located in the heart of Chicago, CIBC Theatre provides the perfect setting for a show that balances drama and riveting music in a production that has captivated audiences and critics alike.

“Parade” tells the real-life story of Leo Frank and the tumultuous events surrounding his 1913 trial, set against the backdrop of early 20th-century Atlanta. With a deeply moving score, this musical has become a contemporary classic, lauded for its compelling blend of history, drama and music. Its powerful themes of justice and identity resonate strongly with modern audiences, making it a must-see for those who appreciate both groundbreaking Broadway fare and immersive live performances. Whether you are a longtime lover of the theater or simply looking for a special night out, “Parade” promises an unforgettable experience in downtown Chicago.

