Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Set for Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Pat Benatar and Neal Giraldo (Photo: Flickr user Terwilliger911, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rock icons Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo are teaming up once again for a show at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa on September 14, 2025. Known for timeless hits like ‘Love Is a Battlefield’ and ‘We Belong,’ Pat Benatar’s powerful vocals and Neil Giraldo’s stunning guitar work have shaped the sound of rock for decades. Their collaborative chemistry on stage creates an electrifying experience that keeps fans coming back for more.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater box office or through ScoreBig, which makes snagging your seat a breeze without hidden fees. Whether you’ve been a dedicated fan since the ’80s or you’re just discovering their music, this concert offers an excellent chance to witness two rock legends perform side by side.

Situated along the Black Warrior River, the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater provides a scenic and spacious outdoor setting ideal for live music. Make a night of it by exploring Tuscaloosa’s local dining scene, then head to the show ready to rock out beneath the stars. From nostalgic anthems to fresh arrangements, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo promise a show brimming with energy, emotion, and top-tier musicianship.

