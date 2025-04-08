Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena Tickets On Sale

PHX Arena (image courtesy of ScoreBig)

The Phoenix Mercury are gearing up for an exciting 2025 season, welcoming top WNBA opponents to PHX Arena in Phoenix. Fans can look forward to high-octane matchups featuring the Mercury’s star-studded roster, known for its fast-paced offense and spirited defense. With home games spanning from May to September, there’s no shortage of opportunities to catch the action live and experience the electric atmosphere of professional basketball.

Tickets for the entire 2025 Phoenix Mercury home schedule are on sale now. One source for tickets is the PHX Arena Box Office. Tickets for Phoenix Mercury are also on sale at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events at PHX Arena in Phoenix with no hidden ticket fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off Phoenix Mercury tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

After a storied history that includes multiple WNBA Finals appearances, the Mercury once again aim to make their mark. This season’s home schedule promises thrilling rematches against familiar foes like the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx, as well as exciting tilts against emerging rivals. Whether you’re cheering from courtside or enjoying the view from the upper deck, these games are sure to deliver memorable moments. Don’t miss your chance to see one of the league’s most accomplished franchises chase another playoff run.

Shop for Phoenix Mercury Tickets Throughout the 2025 Season at PHX Arena in Phoenix at ScoreBig

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 5/21/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics – 5/25/25 3:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx – 5/30/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries – 6/5/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm – 6/7/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings – 6/11/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces – 6/29/25 3:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings – 7/7/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx – 7/9/25 12:30 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream – 7/23/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun – 8/5/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream – 8/10/25 3:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces – 8/15/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries – 8/22/25 7:00 PM

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 9/9/25 7:00 PM