Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena Tickets On Sale

PHX Arena (image courtesy of ScoreBig)

Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena Tickets On Sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page11 seconds ago

The Phoenix Mercury are gearing up for an exciting 2025 season, welcoming top WNBA opponents to PHX Arena in Phoenix. Fans can look forward to high-octane matchups featuring the Mercury’s star-studded roster, known for its fast-paced offense and spirited defense. With home games spanning from May to September, there’s no shortage of opportunities to catch the action live and experience the electric atmosphere of professional basketball.

Tickets for the entire 2025 Phoenix Mercury home schedule are on sale now. One source for tickets is the PHX Arena Box Office. Tickets for Phoenix Mercury are also on sale at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events at PHX Arena in Phoenix with no hidden ticket fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off Phoenix Mercury tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

After a storied history that includes multiple WNBA Finals appearances, the Mercury once again aim to make their mark. This season’s home schedule promises thrilling rematches against familiar foes like the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx, as well as exciting tilts against emerging rivals. Whether you’re cheering from courtside or enjoying the view from the upper deck, these games are sure to deliver memorable moments. Don’t miss your chance to see one of the league’s most accomplished franchises chase another playoff run.

Ticket Flipping's toolbox of ticket broker tools

Shop for Phoenix Mercury Tickets Throughout the 2025 Season at PHX Arena in Phoenix at ScoreBig

Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 5/21/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics – 5/25/25 3:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx – 5/30/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries – 6/5/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm – 6/7/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings – 6/11/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces – 6/29/25 3:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings – 7/7/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx – 7/9/25 12:30 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream – 7/23/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun – 8/5/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream – 8/10/25 3:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces – 8/15/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries – 8/22/25 7:00 PM
Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 9/9/25 7:00 PM

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Chicago – The Musical at Avenir Centre: Tickets On Sale Now

Chicago – The Musical at Avenir Centre: Tickets On Sale Now

Madeline Page 9 minutes ago
Read More
Kesha & Scissor Sisters at MSG: Tickets on Sale Now

Kesha & Scissor Sisters at MSG: Tickets on Sale Now

Praveen Kumar 27 minutes ago
Read More
Shucked at Hollywood Pantages: Tickets on Sale Now

Shucked at Hollywood Pantages: Tickets on Sale Now

Madeline Page 37 minutes ago
Read More