Price Is Right Live Kicks Off in Lancaster This October

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The curtain is rising in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show comes to American Music Theatre on October 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. This exciting, audience-interactive production brings the timeless television game show to life, complete with classic pricing games, a lively host and the chance for contestants chosen from the audience to win big prizes. Whether you have been a longtime viewer of the iconic series or simply enjoy the thrill of live entertainment, this stop on the tour has something for everyone.

Since its inception as a live traveling show, The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show has delighted fans across the country by recreating the energy of daytime television on local stages. Audience members can expect to see beloved pricing games like Plinko and Cliffhangers, and of course, plenty of spins on the famous wheel. Located in the heart of Lancaster, American Music Theatre regularly hosts top-tier performances, making it a perfect spot for such an immersive show.

Tickets for this special evening are on sale now. You can secure yours at the American Music Theatre box office, ensuring you get a chance to be part of the magic. Additionally, tickets are available through ScoreBig, which provides a reliable way to purchase seats to major events with no hidden fees. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to possibly hear your name called to “come on down!” and compete for fantastic prizes.

This event promises fun and excitement for all, offering a memorable night for friends, families, and fans of the legendary game show alike. Whether you dream of spinning the Big Wheel or simply cheering on those who do, the thrill is guaranteed.

Shop for The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show tickets at American Music Theatre on October 9

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.