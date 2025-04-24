Pulp Brings Britpop to The Anthem – D.C.

Pulp performs in 2012 (Photo: Jason Persse from Brooklyn, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

Pioneering Britpop outfit Pulp will take the stage at The Anthem – D.C. in Washington on September 6, bringing their signature sound to fans across the nation’s capital. Known for chart-topping hits that helped define a generation of British rock in the 1990s, Pulp’s blend of vivid storytelling and infectious melodies is set to light up the venue, giving longtime fans and newcomers alike a chance to catch their timeless energy live. As part of the band’s return to stages across North America, this show is sure to stand out, showcasing their iconic tunes in a city renowned for its vibrant live music scene.

Tickets for Pulp’s Washington performance are on sale now, and there are multiple ways to lock down your spot for this highly anticipated show. Fans can purchase passes directly at the box office for The Anthem – D.C., one of the capital’s premier venues. Of course, tickets are also available at ScoreBig, which offers seats to the biggest events without any hidden fees. If you’ve never experienced Pulp live or want to relive their unmissable concert atmosphere, there’s no better time to secure your spot.

Fronted by the inimitable Jarvis Cocker, Pulp soared to worldwide acclaim in the 1990s, thanks to their groundbreaking albums that balanced eccentric lyrics and catchy hooks. Their return to the road has been met with excitement from music lovers everywhere, eager to experience once again the band’s playful stage presence and catalog of favorites like “Common People” and “Disco 2000.” With The Anthem’s world-class sound system and dynamic layout, fans can expect a night of top-tier entertainment from start to finish.

Whether you’re an avid Britpop follower or simply looking for a can’t-miss concert, Pulp’s September 6 performance in Washington is shaping up to be one of fall’s hottest tickets. Be sure to grab your seats early and prepare for a nostalgia-packed evening of classic tracks and undeniable stage charisma.

