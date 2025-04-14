Ray LaMontagne Set to Serenade Highland Park

Ray LaMontagne (photo: Roberta CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will bring his soulful blend of folk, rock, and Americana to the Ravinia Pavilion in Highland Park on August 30, 2025. Beloved by fans for his warm, raspy vocals and introspective lyrics, LaMontagne has a rich catalog spanning multiple critically acclaimed albums. From his breakout hit “Trouble” to more recent releases, his songs evoke deep emotion and have cemented him as one of today’s most evocative musical storytellers. Expect an intimate evening under the stars, where his heartfelt performances create a cozy, laid-back ambiance that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Tickets for Ray LaMontagne at Ravinia Pavilion are now available at the venue box office. Whether you've followed his journey since the early 2000s or you've just discovered his captivating voice, this summer concert is sure to be a highlight on your live music calendar.

Situated amidst the lush surroundings of Highland Park, Ravinia Pavilion is famous for its relaxed lawn seating and top-notch acoustics. This picturesque setting perfectly complements LaMontagne’s gentle, soulful style, creating a memorable summer evening experience. Grab your blankets, pack a picnic, and prepare to be serenaded by one of this generation’s most distinctive voices in a venue tailor-made for live music.

