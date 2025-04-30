Ray Romano’s Two-Night Vegas Run

Ray Romano (Angela George at https://www.flickr.com/photos/sharongraphics/, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Comedy star Ray Romano returns to Las Vegas for two consecutive shows at the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand on June 20 and 21, 2025. Beloved for his long-running sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Romano has since made a name for himself as a stand-up performer known for his hilarious takes on family life and everyday absurdities. Whether you’re a fan of his TV work or new to his comedy, these back-to-back shows promise plenty of laughs.

Located on the Las Vegas Strip, the David Copperfield Theater is typically home to the famed illusionist but has also become a hot spot for marquee comedy events. Romano’s warm, relatable style fits perfectly in this venue’s intimate setting, allowing the audience to feel like part of the act. Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, making it an ideal place to catch a household name in comedy delivering a fresh and engaging set.

Tickets for both dates are on sale now, available at the David Copperfield Theater box office and through ScoreBig. With ScoreBig, attendees can secure their seats without worrying about hidden fees. Don’t miss this chance to see one of America’s most famous comedic voices deliver two nights of side-splitting entertainment.

