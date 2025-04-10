Revolve Festival: Cardi B, Tyga, Lil Wayne and More

The invite-only, free annual Revolve Festival is once again coinciding with the first weekend of Coachella, though will feature a different star-studded lineup.

In its eighth year, the Revolve Festival stage will welcome performances from Lil Wayne, Tyga, Gelo and Uncle Waffles, along with DJ sets by Hunny Bee, DJ Lex and Quinn Blake. The event will also host Cardi B as a special guest.

“Every year, we aim to deliver a lineup featuring the best of the best artists in the game, and this year is no exception,” said Revolve Group’s chief officer Raissa Gerona. “We’re excited to bring an incredible mix of performers, making this our best festival yet. Revolve Festival continues to raise the bar, and we can’t wait to bring unparalleled energy to the desert.”

The one-day cutting-edge fashion event, curated for the next generation consumer, will take place on Saturday, April 12 near Coachella Valley, in Thermal, California, with a new theme: “desert mirage.” It is defined in a press release as “a chic fusion of chrome and organic elements, inspired by the desert sunset and the beauty of a bold yet serene landscape.” The event aims to bring music, fashion, and culture together in an exclusive experience.

In addition to music, the event offers its visitors a destination for the season’s latest fashion trends and collections in collaborations with brands from the likes of Leslie Amon, AKNVAS, Understated Leather, 8 Other Reasons and Revolve’s owned brands GRLFRND, Camila Coelho, and Superdown.

In previous years, the Revolve Festival stage has featured performances by artists such as Post Malone, SZA, A$AP Rocky, Saweetie, Ice Spice, Snoop Dogg, Jack Harlow, and more.

Coachella 2025 runs from April 11 to 13 for Weekend 1 and April 18 to 20 for Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Grounds. Both weekends will see Lady Gaga headline the Coachella Stage. Weezer is slated to perform on Saturday, April 12, and Sheeran will join as a special guest, also appearing on the Mojave Stage on Saturday, April 19. The event will also see Travis Scott, Green Day, Charli XCX, T-Pain and Jimmy Eat World, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and more take the stage this year.

Those interested in the fashion line the festival created ahead of this year’s edition can check out or shop Revolve’s official website.