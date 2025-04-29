Riley Green Brings Country to Van Andel Arena

Riley Green (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jordan Arnold, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Country sensation Riley Green is heading to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, for a night of heartfelt tunes on Nov. 6, 2025, at 6:45 p.m. Known for his genuine storytelling and soulful voice, Green has quickly earned a loyal following in the country music scene. Fans can expect him to perform beloved hits from his growing catalog, delivering the raw, down-home vibe that has become his signature style. Since making his breakthrough in 2018, Green has toured extensively, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in country music. His relatable lyrics about small-town life, heartbreak and hope have resonated with audiences nationwide. Songs such as "There Was This Girl" and "Different 'Round Here" exemplify his laid-back charm and strong storytelling roots.