Riley Green Live at Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis country fans are in for a treat when Riley Green takes the stage at Chaifetz Arena on Nov. 7, 2025, at 6:45 p.m. The Alabama-raised singer-songwriter has been climbing the charts and capturing hearts with his classic country style and authentic storytelling. This concert promises an evening of down-home anthems and a lively crowd ready to sing along to every word. Tickets for this performance are on sale now at the Chaifetz Arena box office. Green has quickly become one of the most talked-about artists in the country scene. His heartfelt lyrics about small-town life and personal growth have made him a must-see act for anyone who appreciates modern country music with a classic twist. Expect him to belt out favorites like "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," showcasing his warm vocals and genuine stage presence. Chaifetz Arena, located in the heart of St. Louis, is an ideal venue to witness Green's high-energy performance.