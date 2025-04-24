Roanoke Welcomes Elvis Costello & The Imposters on Oct. 5

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Oct. 5, Elvis Costello and The Imposters will light up the stage at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke, Va. This stop on the Radio Soul! tour delves into the era when Costello’s artistry was taking shape, resulting in a trove of timeless tracks spanning My Aim Is True (1977) to Blood and Chocolate (1986).

Expect a dynamic performance filled with the pointed lyrics and genre-bending compositions that propelled Costello to international acclaim. “Radio, Radio” is among the highlights fans anticipate — the same track that originated as “Radio Soul,” inspiring the theme of the current tour. Costello has expressed gratitude for the lasting appeal of this era: “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago.”

Tickets are now on sale through the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre box office, providing a straightforward way to secure your seats. Another great option is ScoreBig, which offers a user-friendly platform for purchasing event tickets without hidden fees. Catch these rock luminaries as they revisit some of the most influential cuts in Costello’s storied discography.

For long-standing fans, the show represents a chance to relive the energy and innovation that defined Costello’s formative years. For newcomers, it’s an introduction to one of rock’s most insightful and enduring talents. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see a master showman performing his classic repertoire live in Roanoke.

Shop for Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Oct. 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers – get 10% off on Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.