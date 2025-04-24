Royal Oak to Host Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Radio Soul! tour arrives in Royal Oak, Mich., on Oct. 9, bringing Elvis Costello and The Imposters to the Royal Oak Music Theatre. Beloved for his lyrical depth and stylistic range, Costello emerged during the late 1970s with an edgy new-wave vibe before branching into pop, punk and beyond.

This concert will highlight tracks from the early classics of Costello’s discography, including “Alison,” “Radio, Radio” and more. These songs, first performed decades ago, continue to resonate with audiences of all ages. “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago,” Costello said, capturing the spirit of the tour as a tribute to enduring musical craftsmanship.

Tickets are available now at the Royal Oak Music Theatre box office for fans eager to be part of the action. Alternatively, ScoreBig provides a straightforward, fee-free option to secure your spot. With its combination of vintage hits and the fresh energy of a live performance, this show promises a memorable evening in Royal Oak.

Whether you’ve been following Costello since his first albums or are newly discovering his work, don’t miss this opportunity to catch a rock legend in full stride. The Radio Soul! tour continues to prove that timeless songs only grow more potent with each passing year.

