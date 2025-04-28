Samia Headlines Salt Lake City

Samia (Photo: Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Indie-pop favorite Samia will bring her signature blend of introspective lyrics and buoyant rock rhythms to Soundwell in Salt Lake City on September 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. Poised at the forefront of a new generation of singer-songwriters, Samia has garnered acclaim for her authentic storytelling, delivered through shimmering vocal lines and catchy hooks.

The Utah crowd can look forward to an immersive set that spans everything from raw, acoustic moments to electrifying, full-band energy. Samia’s commitment to connecting with her fans extends to her concerts, where she often shares personal tales behind her music. This approach fosters a welcoming vibe, making each performance feel unique and deeply moving.

