Samia Rocks Omaha

On September 29, 2025, at 8 p.m., rising indie-pop artist Samia brings her heartfelt music and engaging stage presence to The Waiting Room Lounge – NE in Omaha. The singer-songwriter’s poignant narratives and spirited pop-rock style have earned her a dedicated following, with fans drawn to the authenticity in her lyrics and the warmth she exudes in live performances.

Whether performing softer acoustic songs or belting out high-energy hits, Samia effortlessly transitions between intimate and full-throttle moments onstage. Audiences in Omaha can expect a powerful set that highlights her vocal range and features tracks from her growing discography. Her ability to connect with fans by weaving personal experiences into her songs adds to the anticipation surrounding her Nebraska tour stop.

Tickets for the show are available at The Waiting Room Lounge – NE box office. Alternatively, you can snag your seats via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing ensures no last-minute surprises. Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the indie-pop world’s brightest emerging talents in a venue that promises an up-close and personal musical experience.

