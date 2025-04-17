San Diego Gears Up for Ice Cube at Viejas Arena on September 27

Ice Cube (photo via ScoreBig)

San Diego is about to feel the pulse of legendary rap when Ice Cube sets foot on the Viejas Arena stage on September 27, 2025. A pillar of hip-hop culture, Ice Cube’s music runs the gamut from socially conscious anthems to party-starting hits. Fans in ‘America’s Finest City’ can anticipate a blazing show that captures the essence of his storied catalog.

Tickets are available through the Viejas Arena box office or at ScoreBig, ensuring you can grab a seat at a fair price with no hidden fees. This is your chance to experience a hip-hop legend who has consistently evolved while staying true to the roots that launched his career.

Ice Cube has not only shaped West Coast hip-hop but also made an indelible mark in film and pop culture. His live shows are a testament to his artistic range, filled with tracks that defined an era and fresh cuts that keep his legacy alive. Don’t miss the rare opportunity to witness a music icon deliver an electric performance under the San Diego lights.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ice Cube tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.