Sarah McLachlan at Centre Videotron in Quebec City

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quebec City is set to host Sarah McLachlan on November 1, 2025, at Centre Videotron. A pioneering figure who helped shape 1990s and early-2000s music, McLachlan is celebrated for her deeply personal lyrics, tranquil melodies and unwavering vocal prowess. Over the years, she has touched hearts with tracks like “Witness” and “Elsewhere,” all while consistently broadening her musical horizons to remain a significant voice in modern pop-rock.

Centre Videotron is one of Canada’s most advanced entertainment venues, known for its comfortable seating and superb acoustics. This environment will allow McLachlan’s heartfelt compositions to come alive, immersing fans in the gentle intensity of her live set. Whether she’s behind the piano or engaging the crowd with stories between songs, her concerts have a way of forging a genuine bond between artist and audience.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Centre Videotron box office, with ScoreBig providing a transparent, no-fee way to purchase seats online. Music enthusiasts looking for an intimate yet commanding performance won’t want to miss Sarah McLachlan’s return to Quebec City.

