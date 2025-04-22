Sarah McLachlan Concludes Tour in Peterborough

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On November 9, 2025, Sarah McLachlan will wrap up her Canadian tour with a performance at Peterborough Memorial Centre, promising fans a heartfelt finale to her cross-country journey. Revered for her ethereal voice and personal storytelling, McLachlan has consistently delivered concerts that blend musical refinement with emotional resonance. From early hits like “Vox” to her more recent compositions, she has built a setlist that spans decades yet remains unified by her unmistakable sound.

Peterborough Memorial Centre, a fixture of the local cultural and sports scene, provides an intimate vibe despite accommodating sizable crowds. This environment perfectly suits McLachlan’s intimate style, allowing her to connect with fans in a manner reminiscent of smaller venues. The concert will serve as a fitting close to a tour that celebrates artistic growth and the unique bond between the performer and her audience.

Tickets are available now at the Peterborough Memorial Centre box office. For those preferring online purchasing, ScoreBig offers a straightforward option with no hidden fees. As McLachlan brings her acclaimed show to a close, this final fall date is a special opportunity to witness a cherished Canadian artist in a memorable live setting.

