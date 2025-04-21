Sarah McLachlan Live at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Calgary music fans can look forward to a special treat on October 18, 2025, when Sarah McLachlan brings her renowned live show to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Since the early 1990s, McLachlan has built a legacy of emotional songwriting, smooth vocals and captivating performances, making her concerts a can’t-miss event for pop-rock enthusiasts. Her distinctive sound””incorporating elements of folk, pop and adult contemporary””continues to resonate with listeners of all ages.

The Scotiabank Saddledome, home to the Calgary Flames, is also celebrated for hosting a variety of top-tier concerts. Its ample seating and well-regarded acoustics make it an ideal venue for McLachlan’s textured and melodic music. Attendees can anticipate hearing timeless hits like ‘Possession’ and ‘Hold On,’ along with newer material that reflects McLachlan’s ongoing creative journey. Her heartfelt delivery and introspective lyrics promise a night of authentic connection between artist and audience.

Tickets for the Calgary concert are currently available at the Saddledome box office, and those wishing to avoid hidden service fees can turn to ScoreBig. Whether you’ve followed Sarah McLachlan’s career from her early breakthrough days or discovered her music more recently, this performance stands out as a highlight of the fall tour season.

