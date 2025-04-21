Sarah McLachlan Live in London, ON at Canada Life Place

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On October 26, 2025, Sarah McLachlan will share her soulful brand of music at Canada Life Place in London, Ontario. Over the years, McLachlan has established herself as a mainstay in the pop-rock sphere, continually winning listeners with her honest lyrics and emotive vocals. Whether performing timeless classics or revealing new songs, each concert experience underscores her commitment to authenticity and artistic depth.

Canada Life Place (often still referred to by its previous name, Budweiser Gardens) hosts a variety of events, including major concerts and sports. Its acoustically engineered design provides the perfect environment for McLachlan’s nuanced soundscapes, allowing each note to resonate with remarkable clarity. Fans can expect a set that traverses both her iconic hits and meaningful new compositions, blending reflection with innovation in each performance.

Tickets for the London stop can be obtained at the box office, with ScoreBig presenting a hassle-free, hidden-fee-free online alternative. Whether you’ve been a fan of Sarah McLachlan for decades or are just beginning your journey with her music, this show is primed to be an intimate and uplifting evening of live entertainment in Southwestern Ontario.

