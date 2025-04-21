Sarah McLachlan opens coastal run in Victoria

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan returns to the West Coast to kick off her 2025 national trek at Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Wednesday, Oct 15 at 7:30 p.m. A home-provincial crowd will hear the ethereal voice behind ‘Angel,’ ‘Building a Mystery,’ and ‘Sweet Surrender’ as McLachlan performs favorites spanning her three-decade career, backed by a full band and lush visual production.

McLachlan’s catalog has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, fueled by Grammy – winning releases and her groundbreaking Lilith Fair festival that amplified women in music. The Halifax – born artist promises an intimate mix of classic hits, deep cuts, and a taste of new material rumored for release later this year-making this opener a must – see event for Island music lovers.

Plan to arrive early and explore Victoria’s vibrant harbor district before settling in for a night of soaring vocals and heartfelt storytelling that only McLachlan can deliver.

