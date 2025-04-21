Sarah McLachlan Performs at Prospera Place in Kelowna

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On October 17, 2025, Sarah McLachlan will grace the stage at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, as part of her cross-Canada tour. Famed for her lush arrangements and soul-stirring vocal style, McLachlan has been a mainstay in the pop-rock and adult contemporary scenes for decades, winning multiple Grammy Awards and the hearts of listeners worldwide. Attendees can expect a set brimming with classics like ‘Sweet Surrender’ and ‘I Will Remember You,’ along with newer pieces that reflect her evolving musical journey.

Prospera Place is known for welcoming an array of high-profile concerts and sporting events to the Okanagan region. Its intimate layout and superior acoustics make it an excellent space to take in McLachlan’s contemplative and emotive repertoire. From the moment she steps on stage, the audience is invited into an atmosphere of lyrical storytelling, complemented by the gentle power of her piano and guitar work. The result is a concert experience that resonates long after the final note has faded.

Tickets for this Kelowna show are on sale now at the Prospera Place box office, and fans can also grab seats through ScoreBig to sidestep any hidden ticket fees. This performance is poised to be a memorable evening that showcases both the artist’s classic sound and the latest chapters of her creative evolution.

