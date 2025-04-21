Sarah McLachlan Plays SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Saskatoon will welcome the soulful sound of Sarah McLachlan on October 21, 2025, when she brings her latest tour to SaskTel Centre. Lauded for her ethereal voice and emotionally rich ballads, McLachlan has created an enduring legacy with hits like “Fallen” and “World on Fire.” Her live performances present an immersive storytelling experience, where every song unfolds like a personal narrative, drawing fans into her reflective world of love, hope and introspection.

SaskTel Centre, the largest indoor venue in the province, is no stranger to top-tier concerts. Its spacious layout and modern acoustics are well-suited for McLachlan’s dynamic range, ensuring that fans can truly appreciate the subtle nuances of her piano-driven melodies and heartfelt lyrics. The concert is expected to offer a balanced mix of timeless favorites and newer songs, reflecting the depth of McLachlan’s acclaimed discography.

Tickets are available for purchase at the SaskTel Centre box office, while ScoreBig provides a convenient online alternative free of hidden fees. Whether you’ve been following Sarah McLachlan for years or just discovered her moving brand of pop-rock, this fall performance in Saskatoon is certain to leave a lasting impression.

