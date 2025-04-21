Sarah McLachlan Set for Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ottawa audiences are in for a special evening on October 28, 2025, when Sarah McLachlan arrives at the Canadian Tire Centre. Known for her expressive songwriting and angelic vocals, McLachlan has garnered international acclaim and numerous accolades. Fans attending this concert will hear the beloved hits that launched her career as well as more recent offerings that continue to highlight her talent for introspective storytelling.

The Canadian Tire Centre, home to the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, boasts ample seating and high-quality sound, making it a favored stop for major touring acts. This fall, the arena will transform into a haven for music lovers eager to experience McLachlan’s melodic brand of pop-rock in a live setting. Her heartfelt performances are often punctuated by personal anecdotes, lending extra depth to a catalog celebrated for its emotional resonance.

Tickets for the Ottawa show are now available at the Canadian Tire Centre box office, and fans can also secure their seats through ScoreBig without hidden fees. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness one of Canada’s most cherished voices in a venue that perfectly complements her evocative sound.

