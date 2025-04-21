Sarah McLachlan Show at Rogers Place in Edmonton

Sarah McLachlan (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On October 19, 2025, Sarah McLachlan will continue her fall tour with a captivating performance at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. A celebrated singer-songwriter and philanthropist, McLachlan has garnered widespread acclaim for her evocative lyrics and distinctive vocal style, drawing listeners into deeply emotional narratives. In a career spanning more than three decades, she’s amassed multiple Juno and Grammy Awards, solidifying her place as one of Canada’s most beloved artists.

Rogers Place, known for its cutting-edge design and state-of-the-art sound system, regularly hosts marquee concerts and Edmonton Oilers hockey games. This modern venue provides an ideal environment for McLachlan’s intimate yet powerful music, giving fans a chance to appreciate the nuance of every note. From her chart-topping hits to newer tunes that showcase her evolving artistry, the evening will undoubtedly be a highlight for local music enthusiasts.

Tickets for the Edmonton date can be purchased through the Rogers Place box office, and ScoreBig offers an easy, no-hidden-fees way to secure seats online. If you’ve never experienced Sarah McLachlan’s moving stage presence, don’t pass on this opportunity to immerse yourself in an uplifting blend of melody and emotion.

