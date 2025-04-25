Sasha Colby in Portland, September 17

Photo: DVSROSS, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Sasha Colby is bringing her vibrant comedic style to Portland’s Newmark Theatre on September 17. Fans in the Pacific Northwest can look forward to an evening filled with laughter, storytelling, and engaging stage presence. Colby, known for her dynamic delivery and ability to connect with audiences on a personal level, has been delighting comedy lovers across the country with her sharp humor and upbeat energy. Set in the heart of Oregon’s largest city, Newmark Theatre is a premier venue that provides an intimate setting for live performances, making it the perfect place to experience Colby’s electric show.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now. You can secure your seat at the Newmark Theatre box office or take advantage of ScoreBig, where you can find seats to major events without hidden fees. ScoreBig offers a range of ticket options to accommodate your preferred seating and budget, ensuring that you get the best possible value. Whether you are a dedicated fan of Colby’s comedic wit or simply seeking a fun night out, this show promises to deliver plenty of memorable moments.

Colby’s devoted following continues to grow, thanks to her playful banter and willingness to tackle topics both big and small with honesty and flair. Portland’s lively arts scene is sure to provide the ideal backdrop for a night of pure entertainment that only a live comedy show can offer. Don’t miss your chance to see one of the country’s most exciting comic talents on stage as she takes the City of Roses by storm.

