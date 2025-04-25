Sasha Colby in St. Louis, October 7

Photo: DVSROSS, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

St. Louis is set for a burst of laughter when Sasha Colby takes over The Pageant on October 7. With its reputation for showcasing top-tier performers, The Pageant offers stellar acoustics and a comfortable atmosphere that will amplify Colby’s lively comedic style. She is recognized for delivering routines packed with personal anecdotes, social commentary, and a contagious energy that leaves audiences wanting more.

Tickets are on sale now at The Pageant’s box office. Fans who value a streamlined buying process can also find seats via ScoreBig, a platform free of hidden ticket fees. With multiple seating categories available, ScoreBig makes it easy to secure a spot that meets your preferences—be it up close to the stage or a vantage point slightly farther back. Either way, Colby’s performance is sure to fill the room with laughter.

Colby’s ability to connect with a wide audience stems from her honest storytelling and knack for transforming everyday events into hilarious scenarios. St. Louis, known for its enthusiastic arts community, is a fitting place for Colby’s comedic talents to shine. Whether you’re a longtime follower or new to her humor, prepare yourself for a night of big laughs and memorable moments.

Shop for Sasha Colby tickets at The Pageant on October 7: Click Here

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Sasha Colby tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.