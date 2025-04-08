Seattle Storm Return to Climate Pledge Arena, Tickets On Sale
The Seattle Storm are gearing up for another exciting WNBA season, returning to Climate Pledge Arena in the heart of Seattle. With a passionate fan base and a tradition of delivering high-caliber basketball, the Storm are ready to face off against top rivals in the league. From preseason clashes to marquee matchups against teams like the Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces, and New York Liberty, these games promise fast-paced action from tipoff to the final buzzer.
Entering the 2025 campaign, the Storm will look to build on a winning tradition while showcasing rising talents and veteran leadership. Their home court, Climate Pledge Arena, has become a hub for basketball excitement and community spirit, making every game a must-see event for sports fans. Don’t miss your chance to witness electrifying performances, halftime entertainment, and the thrill of cheering on Seattle’s premier WNBA franchise in person.
- WNBA Preseason: Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun (May 4)
- Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury (May 23)
- Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces (May 25)
- Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream (May 30)
- Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces (June 1)
- Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings (June 3)
- Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx (June 11)
- Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty (June 22)
- Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever (June 24)
- Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun (June 27)
- Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun (July 11)
- Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics (July 13)
- Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries (July 16)
- Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings (July 22)
- Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks (Aug. 1)
- Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever (Aug. 3)
- Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx (Aug. 5)
- Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream (Aug. 13)
- Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury (Aug. 17)
- Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky (Aug. 30)
- Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks (Sept. 1)
- Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty (Sept. 5)
- Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries (Sept. 9)