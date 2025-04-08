Seattle Storm Return to Climate Pledge Arena, Tickets On Sale

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Seattle Storm are gearing up for another exciting WNBA season, returning to Climate Pledge Arena in the heart of Seattle. With a passionate fan base and a tradition of delivering high-caliber basketball, the Storm are ready to face off against top rivals in the league. From preseason clashes to marquee matchups against teams like the Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces, and New York Liberty, these games promise fast-paced action from tipoff to the final buzzer.

Tickets for the Seattle Storm are on sale now at both the official Climate Pledge Arena box office and at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle with no hidden ticket fees.

Entering the 2025 campaign, the Storm will look to build on a winning tradition while showcasing rising talents and veteran leadership. Their home court, Climate Pledge Arena, has become a hub for basketball excitement and community spirit, making every game a must-see event for sports fans. Don’t miss your chance to witness electrifying performances, halftime entertainment, and the thrill of cheering on Seattle’s premier WNBA franchise in person.

