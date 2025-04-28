See Maren Morris in Nashville on September 25

Maren Morris (Library of Congress Life, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nashville will welcome home one of its brightest talents when Maren Morris performs at The Pinnacle At Nashville Yards on September 25, 2025. A fixture of the Music City scene, Morris has helped usher in a new era of country music, carving out her own space with a unique blend of honest songwriting and modern pop appeal. Fans attending this show can anticipate a full range of hits, from intimate ballads to arena-ready anthems.

Morris’s breakthrough arrived with her 2016 album, “Hero,” which featured the critically acclaimed single “My Church.” In the years since, she has refined her sound, earning multiple awards and cross-genre collaborations. Her live performances are renowned for connecting with audiences on a personal level, interspersing each track with anecdotes that reveal the stories behind the music.

For those eager to secure a spot at this Nashville showcase, tickets are on sale through both the venue box office and ScoreBig. Known for its no-hidden-fees approach, ScoreBig provides a hassle-free way to nab seats for your favorite shows. The Pinnacle At Nashville Yards, situated in the city’s vibrant core, is an exciting new venue recognized for top-of-the-line acoustics and an immersive atmosphere.

Be there as Morris’s soulful voice resonates through the heart of Music City. With a collection of hits that speak to life, love, and resilience, this concert is bound to be a memorable night for fans and newcomers alike.

