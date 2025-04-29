Get ready to experience the dynamic energy of [Shaboozey] when he takes the stage at The Fillmore – Detroit on Sept. 23, 2025. This much-anticipated show will kick off at 7 p.m. in the heart of Detroit, promising an unforgettable evening of immersive rap and hip-hop performances. Shaboozey, known for his lively beats and thoughtful lyricism, has been captivating fans across the country and is poised to make a big impression in the Motor City’s storied music scene. Tickets for this event are on sale now. You can purchase them through The Fillmore – Detroit’s official box office, which is always a reliable source for seats. If you’re looking for a transparent experience without hidden fees, ScoreBig offers a fantastic alternative. Fans can find deals on tickets for major events, including Shaboozey’s tour, ensuring you get your spot in the audience without the extra hassle. Detroit is no stranger to hosting unforgettable hip-hop performances. With roots tracing back to the city’s storied Motown legacy, The Fillmore – Detroit provides a fitting backdrop for Shaboozey’s live show. Attendees can expect to witness the artist’s signature flair that combines melodic hooks, thoughtful verses, and a stage presence that keeps everyone engaged from start to finish. Whether you’ve been following Shaboozey for years or you’re just discovering his music, this concert promises a night of pounding bass and crowd-rousing energy.

