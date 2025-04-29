Shaboozey Kicks Off at The Fillmore

Shaboozey (Photo: Brian mansfield, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Hip-hop artist Shaboozey is set to light up The Fillmore – New Orleans on Oct. 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for his inventive beats and genre-blending style, Shaboozey has carved out a loyal fan base that spans the globe. Whether it’s driving bass lines or melodic flows, his music aims to energize crowds and keep them moving all night. Tickets can be purchased directly at The Fillmore box office, and fans can also explore ScoreBig to find seats without hidden fees. With a buzzing hip-hop scene and a storied musical history, New Orleans is the perfect backdrop for Shaboozey’s high-octane performance. Breaking into the rap world with viral tracks that quickly gained attention, Shaboozey has consistently pushed the boundaries of modern hip-hop. His live shows are renowned for their dynamic energy and interactive crowd engagement. For anyone seeking a fresh twist on rap, this is the concert to catch. The Fillmore – New Orleans has hosted an array of top-tier acts, making it an ideal venue for fans to experience Shaboozey’s cutting-edge sound. Attendees can expect a mix of well-known hits and new releases, ensuring the setlist has something for every listener. Don’t wait—tickets are expected to go fast for this electrifying performance. Shop for Shaboozey tickets at The Fillmore – New Orleans on October 2, 2025 Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shaboozey tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

