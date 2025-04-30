Shaboozey Set for Nashville Yards Debut

Shaboozey (Photo: Brian mansfield, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rising hip-hop artist Shaboozey will take the stage at The Pinnacle At Nashville Yards on September 29, 2025, bringing a night of bold beats and innovative rap style to Music City. Known for genre-blending tracks and viral performances, Shaboozey has garnered significant attention as one of the fresh, creative voices in hip-hop.

Nashville’s reputation for musical diversity has welcomed some of the biggest names in country and rock, but the city has increasingly become a hotbed for rising rap talents as well. Shaboozey’s presence in a renowned music hub underscores his growing influence. Fans can look forward to a dynamic set that merges melodic hooks with thought-provoking lyrics, appealing to both hardcore rap enthusiasts and curious newcomers. If you’re ready for a show that showcases the next generation of hip-hop, don’t miss this performance in the heart of Nashville.

