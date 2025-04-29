Shaboozey Takes Over House of Blues

Shaboozey (Photo: Brian mansfield, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Oct. 16, 2025, at 7 p.m., Shaboozey is set to deliver a pulse-pounding performance at the House of Blues – Orlando. Renowned for a style that blends rap lyricism with inventive beats, Shaboozey has carved a niche that appeals to fans looking for the next big sound in hip-hop. This Orlando show offers a chance to experience his cutting-edge music in a renowned venue. Tickets are on sale now at the House of Blues box office. For those seeking a hassle-free purchase experience, ScoreBig also offers seats without hidden ticket fees. With Shaboozey’s rapidly expanding following, there’s no doubt that this show will be in high demand. Having made a splash with early mixtapes and viral videos, Shaboozey has steadily built a reputation as an energetic live performer. Each set he delivers combines melodic hooks, crowd interaction and a unique stage presence that leaves audiences wanting more. Expect to hear fan favorites alongside brand-new tracks, giving Orlando concertgoers a full taste of his evolving sound. Situated at Disney Springs, House of Blues – Orlando is a go-to venue for top-tier musical acts, featuring state-of-the-art sound and an atmosphere that amplifies every beat. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Shaboozey’s music, this event is the perfect opportunity to dive into his world. Secure your tickets now and prepare for an unforgettable hip-hop showcase. Shop for Shaboozey tickets at House Of Blues – Orlando on October 16, 2025 Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shaboozey tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

