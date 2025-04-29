Shaboozey Tour Hits Birmingham

Mark your calendar for Oct. 1, 2025, because [Shaboozey] is set to bring his captivating hip-hop set to Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Alabama. With a start time of 7 p.m., fans can look forward to a night of fast-paced beats, catchy hooks, and Shaboozey’s unforgettable stage presence. If you’ve never experienced one of his live shows, prepare to be amazed by his blend of lyrical prowess and charismatic showmanship. Tickets to see Shaboozey at Avondale Brewing Company are on sale now. You can purchase them through the venue’s official box office to secure your preferred seats. For those seeking an alternative ticketing platform with no hidden fees, ScoreBig is a top option. You can find deals for numerous major events there, including Shaboozey’s upcoming date, ensuring you get to experience the performance without stress. Avondale Brewing Company is renowned for hosting top-tier music events while offering a laid-back yet vibrant atmosphere. Its unique setting pairs well with Shaboozey’s lively performances, making it an ideal spot for fans to enjoy the show. Known for its eclectic lineup of talent, the venue has a proven track record of making every concert memorable. Birmingham has embraced music of all kinds for decades, from classic rock to modern hip-hop, and Shaboozey’s performance adds yet another exciting chapter to the city’s cultural calendar. Whether you’re a local or visiting town, don’t miss the chance to witness one of rap’s rising stars in an intimate environment.

Shop for Shaboozey tickets at Avondale Brewing Company on October 1, 2025

*Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shaboozey tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.*