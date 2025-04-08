Shucked at Hollywood Pantages: Tickets on Sale Now

From the brilliant minds behind some of Broadway’s most beloved musical comedies comes Shucked, making its way to Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles for a limited engagement this summer. The show, which fuses side-splitting humor with toe-tapping tunes, will bring an unmistakable Broadway sparkle to Southern California on multiple dates from August 19 to September 7.

Tickets for Shucked are on sale now, with seats available at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre's box office website.

Audiences can expect a fresh, hilarious storyline, memorable music, and a stellar cast for this must-see performance. Hollywood Pantages Theatre has a rich history of hosting iconic Broadway hits, and Shucked is poised to add its own corn-themed magic to that legacy. With multiple showtimes in the heart of Los Angeles, theatergoers of all ages will find a date that suits their schedule for an evening filled with laughter, melody, and pure Broadway joy.

