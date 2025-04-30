Stavros Halkias Brings Laughs to The Wilbur

Stavros Halkias (Sh*t Brains Show, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Comedian Stavros Halkias is heading to Boston for a side-splitting show at the Wilbur Theatre – MA on December 13, 2025. Known for his dynamic style and self-deprecating humor, Halkias has gained popularity through podcast appearances, online videos, and an ever-growing legion of fans who appreciate his uncensored, relatable comedy.

Tickets for the evening are on sale now at the Wilbur Theatre box office. Fans can also find tickets at ScoreBig, where you’ll pay no hidden fees, making it easier than ever to enjoy a night of unfiltered stand-up in one of Boston’s most historic live entertainment venues.

Stavros Halkias has become a fixture on the comedy circuit, recognized for routines that range from personal anecdotes to pointed takes on pop culture. His sharp wit and knack for storytelling ensure that each performance is memorable. Boston’s Wilbur Theatre has hosted countless top comics over the years, so it’s a fitting stop for Halkias’s growing tour schedule. Grab your seats early, as his shows are known to sell out quickly—especially in comedy-loving towns like Boston.

