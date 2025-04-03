StubHub Sued by Pennsylvania DA Over “Junk Fees”

People walk outside of a StubHub storefront operation in New York (Ajay Suresh from New York, NY, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Pennsylvania authorities have filed a lawsuit against StubHub, accusing the ticket resale giant of violating the state’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by tacking on hidden “junk fees.” The suit, announced by Monroe County District Attorney Michael Mancuso, alleges that StubHub’s pricing methods deceive consumers by inflating ticket costs well above the advertised price.

According to court documents, the company engages in “drip pricing,” which gradually reveals added charges throughout the checkout process, “fee misrepresentation,” and the use of inaccurate fee filters. In some cases, additional charges increased the price by as much as 66%, the lawsuit says. Prosecutors argue these practices amount to bait-and-switch tactics and “dark patterns” intended to manipulate consumers into paying more than expected.

Such fees have long been controversial in ticketing, and have been banned in favor of “all-in” price display in multiple states. Pennsylvania has not yet passed such a law, but the Federal Trade Commision has issued a rule that would require such price display across the country beginning in May.

The complaint is the second brought by Monroe County’s new Consumer Fraud Division, led by Special Assistant District Attorney Patrick Best. “Consumers deserve transparency and honesty, especially when spending their hard-earned money on entertainment,” Best said in a statement. “StubHub’s practices obscure the true cost of tickets and prevent consumers from making informed decisions. We will fight to ensure that StubHub is held accountable for its deceptive actions.”

District Attorney Mancuso underscored the local impact of the alleged wrongdoing, noting that “StubHub has over the years sold thousands of questionably priced tickets to Monroe County residents for shows, races, and athletic events both throughout our county and state.”

The lawsuit, filed in the Court of Common Pleas in Monroe County, seeks an injunction to halt the ticketing giant’s fee practices. It also asks for restitution for affected consumers, along with statutory penalties and attorneys’ fees. Tycko & Zavareei LLP, a law firm known for representing consumers in similar cases, is assisting the district attorney’s office. The firm has pursued legal action against StubHub in California and is also representing the District of Columbia in a parallel suit.

StubHub has not yet publicly commented on the Pennsylvania lawsuit.