Suicideboys at Xfinity Theatre Hartford, Tickets On Sale

Suicideboys Grey Day Tour (Image via Live Nation)

Hartford will get a taste of unfiltered rap intensity when Suicideboys take over Xfinity Theatre on September 23, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Their sound—a fusion of bone-rattling production and boldly honest lyrics—has cemented their status as one of the most provocative acts in modern hip-hop. Concertgoers can expect a cathartic experience, as the duo unleashes music that resonates with those craving something beyond formulaic radio fare.

To reserve your spot, head to the official Xfinity Theatre box office. Additionally, tickets for Suicideboys are on sale now at ScoreBig, a platform offering major-event seats in Hartford without hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Suicideboys tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Expect a night where heavy bass lines collide with verses that don’t shy away from life’s bleakest realities, forging a bond between audience and artist. If you’re seeking a live show that strikes a chord both musically and emotionally, mark the date for this raw, unforgettable performance.

