Suicideboys Set Date at Tinley Park this August

Fans of boundary-pushing hip-hop will want to circle August 17, 2025, on their calendars, when Suicideboys bring their dark, visceral sound to Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park at 6:30 p.m. Emerging from the New Orleans underground scene, this rap duo has cultivated a huge following through a relentless touring schedule and a catalog that delves into emotional struggles, personal triumphs, and everything in between. With hits like “Kill Yourself (Part III)” and “Antarctica,” they’ve proven that raw honesty resonates deeply with fans who crave authenticity in their music.

Tickets to see Suicideboys at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre are on sale now. You can explore availability at the official box office or purchase Suicideboys tickets on ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Suicideboys tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve been following them from the start or just discovered their innovative style, this show promises an unforgettable evening of pulsing bass, dark melodies, and crowd-wide singalongs.

Suicideboys’ uncompromising approach to hip-hop has made them modern icons of the underground rap community, blending heavy thematic content with anthemic, addictive beats. Their concerts go beyond standard live performances, often featuring dramatic stage setups and lighting that accentuates the intensity of their lyrics. Expect the duo to bring an undeniable energy that will keep the crowd moving from the moment they step on stage to the final encore. Don’t miss out on a night that showcases the potent blend of music and emotion that only Suicideboys can deliver.