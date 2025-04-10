Suicideboys storm Raleigh this October for Grey Day Tour

Suicideboys Grey Day Tour (Image via Live Nation)

Hip-hop fans across Raleigh are gearing up for a high-octane evening when Suicideboys take over Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on October 5, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Hailing from New Orleans, the duo has rapidly gained a massive following thanks to their gritty lyrics, dark atmospherics, and boundary-pushing sound that blends trap beats with underground rap authenticity. Attendees can expect an intense performance where the group’s raw energy and honest storytelling connect with fans who have followed their rise from internet buzz to chart-topping releases.

Tickets for Suicideboys at Coastal Credit Union Music Park are on sale now. Those interested can head to the official box office or secure seats through Suicideboys on ScoreBig, where there are no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Suicideboys tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re a longtime listener or a curious newcomer, this show is your chance to experience the group’s hard-hitting tracks like “Paris” and “Carrollton” live—complete with electrifying visuals and an atmosphere that encourages crowd participation.

Over the years, Suicideboys have carved out a distinct identity within rap, tackling themes of mental health, personal struggle, and resilience. Their relatable message and unfiltered style resonate with audiences around the world, resulting in sold-out shows and a loyal following. If you’re ready to immerse yourself in their raw, unbridled sound, don’t miss the chance to see them in Raleigh. It’s bound to be a defining moment of hip-hop intensity under the North Carolina night sky.