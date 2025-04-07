Summer Smash Festival: Yung Thug, Future, Don Toliver

Chicago’s The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is returning this June with headlining performances from hip-hop’s Yung Thug, Future, and Don Toliver.

The festival is set to take place from June 20 to 22 at SeatGeek Stadium. Don Toliver will lead the lineup on Friday with YEAT for a one-time collab set. Throughout the day, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Young Nudy will take the stage.

Saturday will see rap superstar Future perform, followed by Sexyy Red, Lil Tecca, Destroy Lonely, Sahbabii, and Solja Boy. Young Thug will return on Sunday; the rapper was released from prison in November. He’ll be joined by Lil Yachty, Quavo, Saba, G Herbo, and Lil Tracy.

Sunday will also see special performances from Chicago native Chance The Rapper and the horrorcore/hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse.

Che, DC The Don, Chuckyy, Yung Bans, Nino Paid, Nine Vicious, and K3 are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

Berto Solorio, Summer Smash Festival Cofounder and SPKRBX Founder, noted in a statement that “we are excited to present the 7th edition of the largest independent hip-hop festival in the world and can’t wait to show the fans what we’ve been working on.”

“I feel lucky to be able to throw the party of the year with my best friends,” Cole Bennett, co-founder of Summer Smash Festival and Lyrical Lemonade, added. “May this be the best one yet. Lucky number 7.”

GA, VIP, and Platinum tickets are now available via the festival’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets with no service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

See the full Summer Smash Festival lineup below: