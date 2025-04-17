The Avett Brothers & The Milk Carton Kids at Minnesota State Fair

The Avett Brothers (Photo: Moses CC-BY-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Folk-rock aficionados will find plenty to love when The Avett Brothers & The Milk Carton Kids unite for a special performance at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in Saint Paul on August 29, 2025. The Avett Brothers’ signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, seamless harmonies, and acoustic-driven rock has earned them acclaim across genres, while The Milk Carton Kids bring a delicate balance of intricate guitar work and mellifluous vocals. The collaboration promises a memorable evening filled with rich melodies and timeless tunes.

Tickets for this end-of-summer show are on sale now, available at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand box office or through ScoreBig to avoid any hidden fees. Immerse yourself in the quintessential state fair atmosphere before the showâ€”sample delicious fair treats and take in the fun of the midwayâ€”then settle in for an evening of mesmerizing music.

The grandstand setting provides a fantastic vantage point to appreciate both bands’ artistry against the backdrop of Saint Paul’s late-summer skies. From foot-stomping crowd-pleasers to poignant ballads, this concert is sure to resonate with fans of Americana, folk, and beyond. Don’t miss the chance to experience two standout acts making magic on one shared stage.

