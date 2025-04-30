The Beach Boys & O’Jays Set for Tuscaloosa Show

The Beach Boys in concert in 2010. (Photo: Kyle Pearce CC-by-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

On September 24, 2025, The Beach Boys and The O’Jays will perform at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, offering a rare double bill of timeless pop/rock and classic R&B. As creators of the iconic “California Sound,” The Beach Boys remain one of America’s most enduring bands, known for hits like “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ USA,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” Meanwhile, The O’Jays are celebrated for defining the Philadelphia soul sound with tracks like “Love Train” and “Back Stabbers.”

Fans can expect a night of singalong favorites and joyful melodies that span multiple generations. Whether you’re a devotee of the breezy harmonies of The Beach Boys or the soulful grooves of The O’Jays, this concert promises a showcase of classic tunes that have soundtracked countless summer memories and celebrations.

Tickets are on sale now through the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater box office. Alternatively, fans can purchase seats via ScoreBig, taking advantage of a straightforward ordering process with no hidden fees. Secure your spot soon and prepare for a fun-filled evening that honors decades of musical innovation, from West Coast surf anthems to Philadelphia soul classics.

Shop for The Beach Boys tickets at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater on September 24, 2025

