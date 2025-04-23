The Beach Boys Set to Bring Surf Vibes to Waukegan

The Beach Boys in concert in 2010. (Photo: Kyle Pearce CC-by-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Legendary surf-rockers The Beach Boys are ready to serenade fans with their iconic harmonies and feel-good tunes at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois, on Sept. 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Celebrated for hits like “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have crafted the soundtrack to endless summers for generations. With their hallmark blend of tight harmonies and memorable melodies, The Beach Boys continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Tickets for this classic performance are now on sale through the Genesee Theatre box office, ensuring fans can pick their favorite seats in advance. Alternatively, those looking for a seamless buying experience can visit ScoreBig, which offers access to major events free of hidden fees. Don’t miss the chance to witness these music legends live in Waukegan—an evening that’s bound to spark nostalgia and keep fans swaying to the timeless beats.

For over half a century, The Beach Boys have epitomized the easygoing Californian spirit, transcending generations and genres. Whether you’ve grown up hearing their hits on the radio or recently discovered their discography, this show promises beloved classics and a warm, intimate atmosphere in one of the Midwest’s most charming venues. Join in for a night that captures the essence of endless summer, right here in Illinois.

Shop for The Beach Boys tickets at Genesee Theatre on Sept. 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Beach Boys tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.