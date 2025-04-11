The Marías Announce ‘The Submarine Tour (Extended)’

The Marías have announced a new run of performances as part of “The Submarine Tour (Extended),” bringing their alternative pop music to stages across North America this summer and fall.

The tour will feature stops ranging from McAllen, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina, with festival appearances sprinkled in along the way.

Beginning July 10 in McAllen, Texas, The Marías will make stops in cities including Austin, Tucson, Santa Barbara, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Minneapolis, St. Charles, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh and Charlotte. Along the route, the band will perform at venues such as the Greek Theatre in Berkeley and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, and will appear at notable festivals including Hinterland, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Shaky Knees.

| RELATED: Coachella 2025: Green Day, Post Malone, Lady Gaga |

Artist presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, April 15 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 17 at 10 p.m. local. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local. For more information and to register for the artist presale, visit themarias.us/shows.

Tickets are also expected to be available via the usual ticketing outlets and resale marketplaces, including The Marías Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites.

Formed in Los Angeles, The Marías have gained acclaim for their genre-bending sound, earning a loyal fan base on the strength of their live performances and recorded work, including the breakout EPs Superclean Vol. I and Superclean Vol. II. Their blend of psychedelic soul, jazz, and indie pop has made them one of the most talked-about bands in the alternative music scene in recent years.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Marías “The Submarine Tour (Extended)” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 7/10 McAllen Convention Center – McAllen, TX 7/12 Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX 7/17 AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol – Tucson, AZ 7/19 Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA 7/20 Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA 7/23 Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR 7/25 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC 7/27 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA 7/30 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO 8/01 The Armory – Minneapolis, MN 8/02 Hinterland – St. Charles, IA 8/03 Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL 9/19 Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA 9/21 Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN 9/23 Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC 9/24 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.