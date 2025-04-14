The Marías bring dreamy indie vibes to McAllen

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Indie-pop sensation The Marías are headed to McAllen, Texas, for a can’t-miss performance at the McAllen Convention Center on July 10, starting at 7:30 p.m. This Los Angeles-based group has quickly garnered attention for their ethereal blend of pop, soul, and psychedelic elements—delivering a sound that’s as mellow as it is captivating. Fans can anticipate hearing crowd favorites like “Cariño” and “Baby One More Time,” along with newer material that showcases the band’s evolution.

Tickets for this summer show are available at the McAllen Convention Center box office or on ScoreBig. If you've been searching for the perfect summer concert, their dreamy melodies and smooth vocals will set the stage for an unforgettable evening in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley.

Drawing musical influence from everything between jazz to classic rock, The Marías have forged a creative path that resonates with a diverse audience. Their live shows highlight the group’s warm vocal harmonies, subtle percussion, and tranquil guitar riffs, transporting listeners to a sonic oasis. Don’t miss out on a night that’s sure to energize McAllen’s music scene while offering a unique blend of lush instrumentals and hypnotic rhythms.

