The Marías bring indie-pop magic to Portland

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Portland music lovers, get ready for an enchanting summer night with The Marías at the Moda Center on July 23, kicking off at 8 p.m. The Los Angeles-based ensemble has steadily gained momentum with their sonic tapestry of indie-pop, soul, and occasional bursts of psychedelia. The results are mesmerizing tracks that capture both a breezy West Coast vibe and a timeless sophistication—perfectly suited for the city’s eclectic artistic spirit.

Tickets are on sale at the Moda Center box office, or on ScoreBig, where you can save on tickets to The Marias and other major acts by avoiding hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on The Marías tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Expect to hear the band’s dreamy favorites, along with fresh tracks that reflect their constant evolution and artistic curiosity.

Portland’s thriving live music scene makes the Moda Center an ideal venue for The Marías’ atmospheric sound. Expect María Zardoya’s sultry vocals to float through the arena, supported by lush instrumentals that transition effortlessly between languid and upbeat. This performance stands to be a high point of the summer, as the band invites audiences to lose themselves in an immersive set. Whether you’re a long-standing devotee or a curious newcomer, The Marías promise a night that’ll linger in your mind well after the last chord fades.

