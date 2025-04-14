The Marías enchant the coast at Santa Barbara Bowl

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Summer along the California coast just got sweeter: The Marías will headline the Santa Barbara Bowl on July 19, starting at 7 p.m. With a signature fusion of indie, pop, and soul, this Los Angeles group has become one of the most talked-about rising bands, weaving dreamy melodies into every performance. Their sun-kissed rhythms, bilingual lyrics, and undeniably charismatic stage presence make them a perfect fit for the scenic surroundings of Santa Barbara.

Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering their laid-back yet sophisticated sound, you'll find this concert to be an irresistible mid-summer escape.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is renowned for its breathtaking views and excellent acoustics, providing an idyllic setting for The Marías’ lush, cinematic tunes. Expect the band to deliver crowd favorites like “I Don’t Know You” as well as more recent releases—each track showcasing their knack for crafting intimate musical moments. With ocean breezes rolling in and the backdrop of a glowing sunset, attendees can look forward to an evening that pairs hypnotic melodies with coastal tranquility. This performance is sure to be a highlight for concertgoers seeking a unique live music experience in Santa Barbara.

