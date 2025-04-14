The Marías light up Austin’s Moody Amphitheater

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Get ready, Austin: The Marías are bringing their alluring blend of indie-pop and R&B to Moody Amphitheater on July 12, with the music kicking off at 7:30 p.m. The band’s smooth vocals and laid-back grooves have propelled them to international acclaim, captivating audiences seeking a summer soundtrack that feels both intimate and expansive. Austin’s thriving music scene provides an ideal backdrop for The Marías’ unique style, which melds dreamy guitar lines, jazz-inspired percussion, and sultry Spanish lyrics into a seamless tapestry of sound.

Tickets are available at the Moody Amphitheater box office, or on ScoreBig, where you can save tickets to The Marias and other major acts by avoiding hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on The Marías tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. This show promises a warm evening filled with carefully crafted melodies that are as comforting as a summer breeze.

Moody Amphitheater’s open-air setting is certain to enhance the group’s atmospheric tunes, letting fans soak up the moment under the Texas sky. From festival-ready anthems to more intimate ballads, The Marías deliver each track with a sense of wistful sophistication. Whether you’re looking for a new band to add to your rotation or you’ve been following The Marías since their first releases, this performance is sure to be a memorable highlight of Austin’s concert calendar. Don’t miss the chance to experience their enchanting sound in person.

Shop for tickets to The Marías at Moody Amphitheater in Austin